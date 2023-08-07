 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Brentford’s David Raya wants Arsenal, but Bayern Munich are still pushing for him

Is this going to be Declan Rice 2.0?

By R.I.P. London Teams
Brentford FC v Fulham FC - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

With Yann Sommer off to Inter Milan, Bayern Munich basically have no goalkeepers left. Manuel Neuer’s return keeps taking hits; Sven Ulreich and a youth goalie will not cut it for the next season. The Bavarians are looking at Brentford’s Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, but the player prefers a move to Premier League silver medalists Arsenal FC:

Bayern are still pushing to convince David Raya, but the goalkeeper has made it clear that his preference is to join Arsenal this summer. A move to Arsenal is now regarded as much more likely by sources close to the deal.

– Daily Telegraph’s Sam Dean as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Bayern couldn’t keep up with Arsenal in the race for West Ham United CDM Declan Rice, but the Rekordmeister missing out on Raya might not be such a bad thing. While Rice is a good player that Bayern couldn’t get (a need per coach Thomas Tuchel), Bayern will be alright letting Raya slip through because there are other options that are as good, if not better.

