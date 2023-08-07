Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s brass set for big meeting today; Saudis target Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Liverpool’s Mo Salah; Pep Guardiola to extend at City?; Spurs targeting Kane successor; West Ham eyeing Declan Rice replacement; and MORE!

According to reports, Bayern Munich is set to meet today to discuss the next steps it will take in its pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane:

Manuel Bonke and Philipp Kessler have reported that Bayern Munich’s transfer task force is set to meet on Monday to discuss Harry Kane. The German club’s latest offer is said to have gone beyond the €100m mark, including add-ons and bonuses, but a decision is not expected until next week. The Bayern hierarchy is also not said to be annoyed at Daniel Levy flying to Miami for the weekend to enjoy a short holiday with his family, amidst the Kane saga. LondonWorld went as far as to report yesterday that Bayern have already booked a hospital appointment for a potential Harry Kane medical, in case the deal goes through. The Telegraph claimed that Spurs had been handed a Friday midnight deadline to decide whether to accept the latest offer from Bayern, yet we have still heard no updates. ESPN reported that the Bundesliga giants offered more than £100m including add-ons in their latest bid, with €100m (£86.2m) guaranteed and bonuses worth up to €20m (£17.2m).

At this point, everything is in the hands of Daniel Levy. Bayern Munich wants the move, Kane wants the move, but Tottenham is unsure of whether or not it wants to let the Englishman walk away.

It would be a crippling move for Tottenham Hotspur’s likely slim chances to win the Premier League and would also send a negative message to fans, who — by and large — still want Kane with the club (even with his uncertain future).

Speaking of the Harry Kane saga, Tottenham Hotspur might already have its contingency plan marked down — Porto striker Mehdi Taremi:

Tottenham will look to replace Harry Kane with Porto striker Mehdi Taremi if the England international seals a move to Bayern Munich, according to reports. Kane – Tottenham and England’s all-time record goalscorer – has been heavily linked with a move to the Bundesliga champions this summer and Bayern have already had two bids knocked back in their efforts to land the striker.

It appears that Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool FC’s Mo Salah are the next players in line to get get mega-offers from Saudi Arabia:

Clubs in the Saudi Pro League are expected to target Premier League stars Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne in the summer of 2024.

Bayern Munich closed down its preseason tour in great fashion with a comeback win over Liverpool FC, but the end result was not nearly important as what we learned about this team over the past two weeks.

Why waste any time? Let’s get chatting on a number of topics. Here is what we have on tap:

An in depth look at what we learned from Bayern Munich’s preseason tour, including why the attack could be positioned to explode, how the midfield might be developing into a mess, and why the defense might take some time to gel.

Why the news about Manuel Neuer’s secret surgery is very concerning.

Who helped themselves — Josip Stanišić and Serge Gnabry

Who might be in trouble on Bayern Munich’s roster — Leon Goretzka, Dayot Upamecano, Noussair Mazraoui...and Paul Wanner.

Recapping the latest transfer news.

Former Bayern Munich coach and current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently indicated that he could extend his contract with the club.

“I signed a contract for another two years because I feel comfortable - and nothing has changed whether we won [the treble] or didn’t win,” Guardiola said. “I am happy and the people are happy, the board and the hierarchy especially, because they decide in the end which manager is going to lead this group of players. If they are satisfied, I am still satisfied. I want to defend what we won and maybe at the end of the season, if I am tired, we will talk with the club - or maybe extend more.”

City is now over the Champions League hump and has morphed into such a juggernaut that going anywhere else would definitely be a downgrade. Manchester City won the UCL and added Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić to already loaded roster that has only lost İlkay Gündoğan (big loss) and Riyad Mahrez (meh).

The Citizens will be heavily favored in Europe once again.

After losing Declan Rice to Arsenal FC, West Ham looks like it is ready to sign a replacement: Edson Alvarez, who has been linked to both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund: