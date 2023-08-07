Lothar Matthäus thinks Bayern Munich needs David de Gea

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Lothar Matthäus can see that there is some uncertainty with the club’s goalkeeper situation and thinks he has a good solution for the problem: Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

“As FC Bayern, I would for de Gea. And in de Gea’s place, I would go to FC Bayern. With him, Bayern would have to a top keeper as Neuer replacement. He could even become No. 1 permanently if Neuer, which we don’t hope for, doesn’t come back,” Matthäus told Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “De Gea is at the best age for a goalkeeper - and has proven his class at Manchester United. This shouldn’t be about money, it’s a huge chance for him to play for a top European club, a big challenge. I’m not sure if he has another chance to move to such a top club.”

De Gea would be an experienced option to bring in given Manuel Neuer’s uncertain status, but would the Spanish veteran be okay with a back-up role?

As of now, Bayern Munich seems content to figure something out in the coming days, but if Neuer’s recovery is going to continue to take longer than originally expected, the Bavarians might want a safety net in place for depth.