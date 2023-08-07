“It’s all about winning titles”: Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel on the club’s Champions League ambitions

Bayern Munich crashed out of two cups last season in embarrassing fashion and barely won the Bundesliga (thanks to Borussia Dortmund’s slip up on the last day) in what can be considered as a transition phase of the club. Thomas Tuchel took over from Julian Nagelsmann back in March and has yet to impress us with his football. In terms of the Champions League, he says that you have to take it easy and need a bit of luck:

We’re at a club where it’s all about winning titles. No matter what your goal is, you have to start the journey and then take it step by step. You also need luck, then everything is possible. We have to keep growing together and develop a spirit. – Captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia