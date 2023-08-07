2023 Women’s World Cup: Round of 16 game thread — USWNT vs. Sweden in review; England vs. Nigeria; Australia vs. Denmark

The USWNT played Sweden in a thrilling encounter that went to penalties hours after the Netherlands-South Africa game. 22 shots, 11 on target weren’t enough for the defending champions to settle matters in scoreless regular and extra time. The elimination means no three-peat for the USA, and like Germany, a lot of soul-searching will be in store.

In penalties, a resurgent Sweden team showed just how much it is a game of millimeters. US keeper Alyssa Naeher even saved the winning shot from Lina Hurtig, only for the ball to wind up just over the line:

Due to Brownian Motion, aspects of the ball remain in the line. In this essay I will pic.twitter.com/oSQ4oDXahi — John Green (@sportswithjohn) August 6, 2023

This clash of titans came early, and Sweden march on as one of the top contenders in the hunt. This win, the latest in a string of performances to polish their credentials.

Today's slate

England vs. Nigeria | 3:30 AM EST

Australia vs. Denmark | 6:30 AM EST

