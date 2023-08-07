 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
2023 Women’s World Cup: Round of 16 game thread — USWNT vs. Sweden in review; England vs. Nigeria; Australia vs. Denmark

An exciting quarter-finals slate is shaping up.

By zippy86
/ new
Sweden v USA: Round of 16 - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Noemi Llamas/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The USWNT played Sweden in a thrilling encounter that went to penalties hours after the Netherlands-South Africa game. 22 shots, 11 on target weren’t enough for the defending champions to settle matters in scoreless regular and extra time. The elimination means no three-peat for the USA, and like Germany, a lot of soul-searching will be in store.

In penalties, a resurgent Sweden team showed just how much it is a game of millimeters. US keeper Alyssa Naeher even saved the winning shot from Lina Hurtig, only for the ball to wind up just over the line:

This clash of titans came early, and Sweden march on as one of the top contenders in the hunt. This win, the latest in a string of performances to polish their credentials.

Programming note: we mixed things up due to the time zone differences here. It should have been included in the previous game thread.

Today’s slate

  • England vs. Nigeria | 3:30 AM EST
  • Australia vs. Denmark | 6:30 AM EST

TV/Streaming: Fox/FS1 (US); NBC Universo/Peacock (US - Spanish); BBC/ITV (UK); Find Your Country

