EARLY PODCAST ALERT! Catch an early release of our newest full-length podcast episode as we talk Harry Kane, outgoing transfers, Neuer and Sommer, Tuchel's problem in defensive midfield, and so much more! Click here to listen on Spotify!

Bavarian Podcast Works S6E4: Should Bayern Munich give up on signing Harry Kane? + Selling Yann Sommer is a bad idea + Tuchel’s DM problem

INNN and Schnitzel talk about some of the major topics from the past week.

By Ineednoname
Kawasaki Frontal v Bayern Muenchen - Preseason Friendly Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

After the debacle of the last week or so, it feels like Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur are going in circles when it comes to the subject of Harry Kane, courtesy of one Daniel Levy. The transfer could still go through of course, but it feels like it’s more trouble than it’s worth.

Meanwhile, Yann Sommer has left Bayern but Manuel Neuer is still injured, and Thomas Tuchel complained about not having a true defensive midfielder. Lots of major topics for one episode.

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel talk about the following:

  • What the hell is Daniel Levy playing at?
  • Should Bayern Munich pull out of the Harry Kane transfer?
  • What potential options are available at this stage?
  • Sadio Mane might be one of the worst transfers in Bayern Munich history.
  • With Manuel Neuer still injured, was it a good idea to let Yann Sommer go?
  • What goalkeeper alternatives can Bayern sign on such short notice?
  • Why David de Gea is a BAD option.
  • A review of how Bayern Munich has played in preseason so far.
  • Why does Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich feel less dynamic?
  • Tuchel vs Kimmich and the #6 debate.
  • Why has the fanbase turned completely against Leon Goretzka?
  • What does Thomas Tuchel think about the backline and Dayot Upamecano?
  • Kyle Walker — seems like he’s not coming to Bayern.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany.

