Who is Bayern Munich youth sensation Frans Krätzig?

Frans Krätzig was a relatively obscure player for Bayern Munich’s youth teams but announced himself to the world after smashing in a 91st minute winner against Liverpool to help Bayern win 4-3; Matthijs de Ligt’s long pass found the 20-year-old on the left half-space, who then volleyed it into Alisson’s near-side top corner. He was also POTM of that match.

“I didn’t see that many opportunities. Either he goes to heaven or the kink. Luckily it went in this time”, Frans said after the match (as captured by Sport1).

Some of you might say: “Who is Frans Krätzig?” Well, we’re here to tell you more about Bayern’s new kid on the block. To address being oblivious to the kid’s existence, the youth team features more prominent players like Arijon Ibrahimovic, Mathys Tel, and Paul Wanner; Frans was therefore more under the radar compared to the rest.

This was Krätzig’s first time with the senior team, and what makes his feat more amazing was that he only started playing fullback only six months ago. It was like he was thrust into that position, which is understandable because Frans was a trained attacking midfielder.

Krätzig always played at the 10 but had to deputize at left-back because Bayern II coach Holger Seitz didn’t have one. “It’s really an extraordinary situation because I never expected it and have no experience in this position”, Krätzig recalled. He played 32 games for Bayern II last season and chipped in with two goals and three assists.

Frans could follow in the steps of Alphonso Davies as the next attacking player turned LB, but the young German does not want to be the type to be too offensive and focus on defense. “First and foremost, it’s about defending the goal and not thinking too offensively. The coach quickly drummed that into me,” Krätzig said. “When I have moves forward, the qualities I’ve learned for years in attacking midfield help me. It’s cool back there on the left!”