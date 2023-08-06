Bayern Munich issue statement regarding the claims of Sadio Mané’s PR manager

You may have seen Bacary Cisse, the PR manager of former Bayern Munich player Sadio Mané, run his mouth in an interview and how he targeted the club, coach Thomas Tuchel, and teammate Leroy Sané (you can read it in an article that we published here).

Most of the claims are far-fetched which put the allegations into question; coming from someone who blamed the rest of the squad for Sadio’s struggles, Cisse is about as credible as a news nugget from Bild.

Bayern have released an official statement as captured by Maximilian Koch (@_kochmaximilian):

We have terminated our contract with Sadio Mané by mutual consent. Accusations of racism, as they are now being raised again from Sadio’s environment, are unfounded and were so from the beginning. Our coach Thomas Tuchel never said to Sadio that he was no longer allowed to use him. FC Bayern appreciated Sadio Mané as a person and as a player. Unfortunately, our common goals, which we had set ourselves with his commitment, have not been fulfilled. That happens in football. We wish Sadio all the best and every success at his new club!

Mané simply didn’t work out for the club and he had to be moved on, but for Cisse to come out and say this stuff is poor from him.