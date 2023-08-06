 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Yann Sommer close to joining Inter Milan

This reduces Bayern’s options between the sticks.

Liverpool FC v Bayern Muenchen - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Apinya Rittipo/Getty Images

As previously reported, Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper Yann Sommer is close to completing a deal to join Serie A’s Inter Milan, according to information from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Milan side has been looking for a replacement for Cameroonian goalkeeper André Onaná, who recently joined Manchester United. Per Romano, the Swiss international is set to undergo his medical with the Italians:

In case this move gets completed, Bayern will have to rely on Sven Ulreich while captain Manuel Neuer recovers from his leg fracture suffered while skiiing back in December. Bayern Munich have been linked to Brentford’s David Raya and free agent David De Gea.

One major question revolving around the situation is assessing how much Bayern Munich actually wants to spend on a replacement for Sommer. With a nine-figure proposal to Tottenham Hotspur for striker Harry Kane still on the table, Bayern Munich will have to be smart about any goalkeeper acquisition.

