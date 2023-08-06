Bayern Munich’s Yann Sommer close to joining Inter Milan

As previously reported, Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper Yann Sommer is close to completing a deal to join Serie A’s Inter Milan, according to information from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Milan side has been looking for a replacement for Cameroonian goalkeeper André Onaná, who recently joined Manchester United. Per Romano, the Swiss international is set to undergo his medical with the Italians:

Yann Sommer will land in Milano later tonight. Medical tests on Monday as he will be unveiled as new Inter goalkeeper from Bayern ⚫️ ✈️



Inter will pay €6m fee in two installments to Bayern. pic.twitter.com/5THWMxsx3h — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2023

In case this move gets completed, Bayern will have to rely on Sven Ulreich while captain Manuel Neuer recovers from his leg fracture suffered while skiiing back in December. Bayern Munich have been linked to Brentford’s David Raya and free agent David De Gea.

One major question revolving around the situation is assessing how much Bayern Munich actually wants to spend on a replacement for Sommer. With a nine-figure proposal to Tottenham Hotspur for striker Harry Kane still on the table, Bayern Munich will have to be smart about any goalkeeper acquisition.