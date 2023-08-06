Report: Liverpool boss thinks Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch would be a fit in the Premier League

According to a report from Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Liverpool FC boss Jürgen Klopp still has interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The Bavarians seem to be reluctant to part ways with the talented — yet disgruntled — Dutchman, but Klopp would love to see him in the Premier League at some point:

Liverpool are still interested in Ryan Gravenberch. Jürgen Klopp ia a big fan of the Dutchman’s talent and believes he can develop into a top player in the Premier League - but a move depends on whether Bayern will open the door for Gravenberch to leave.

Bayern Munich’s midfield situation is bizarre and sort of up in the air. Joshua Kimmich will start and right now, it looks like Konrad Laimer could be his partner. Leon Goretzka is also an option, but manager Thomas Tuchel does not appear to be a fan of the Germany international.

Gravenberch looks like he is still searching for a bigger role, but that status could get worse if the club inks a new No. 6, as Tuchel has reportedly requested.

Gravenberch has been linked to several clubs in the Premier League and Serie A so far during this summer transfer window.