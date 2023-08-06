Daily Schmankerl: Leroy Sané will assess future at Bayern Munich next summer; Josko Gvardiol signs with Manchester City; Manchester United to get serious about Leon Goretzka; PSG furious with Real Madrid; and MORE!

There were rumors floating that Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané could be sold off this summer, but those have died down. However, it does not mean that the Germany international is settled into Bavaria for the long haul.

According to Bild, Sané will explore his options next summer:

Leroy Sané and his management have decided to stay at Bayern this season and then reassess the future next summer when he will have one year left on his contract. No talks have taken place with Bayern so far over the player’s future.

Sané’s status on the club for 2023/24 is pretty secure. The 27-year-old should get plenty of opportunities under Thomas Tuchel, but with his contract expiring in 2025, the winger might want to look at a change of scenery.

Sané is reportedly happy in Bavaria, but this could be a make-or-break season for how the club views him moving forward. While he has been a good, productive player for Bayern Munich, Sané has not quite reached the level many expected him when he decided to make the move away from Manchester City.

Expectations were extremely high and that has probably weighed on the attacker.

According to a report, Manchester United could get very serious about its rumored pursuit of Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka, whose future in Bavaria is in serious doubt:

Manchester United have intensified their interest in FC Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka. According to Sky Sports (h/t The Express), Manchester United have intensified their interest in 28-year-old FC Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka. Goretzka had been a regular starter for Bayern but since Thomas Tuchel was appointed the manager of the German club, he has seen his game time reduced and has fallen down the pecking order. This has brought the attention of a host of clubs, including United, over acquiring the services of the German international whose current contract at Bayern expires in June 2026, hence Bayern are in a position to ask for a big fee.

Goretzka seems like he is in a tough situation. While he wants to stay and battle for his position, it could be all for naught if Thomas Tuchel simply does not want him.

Bayern Munich closed down its preseason tour in great fashion with a comeback win over Liverpool FC, but the end result was not nearly important as what we learned about this team over the past two weeks.

Why waste any time? Let’s get chatting on a number of topics. Here is what we have on tap:

An in depth look at what we learned from Bayern Munich’s preseason tour, including why the attack could be positioned to explode, how the midfield might be developing into a mess, and why the defense might take some time to gel.

Why the news about Manuel Neuer’s secret surgery is very concerning.

Who helped themselves — Josip Stanišić and Serge Gnabry

Who might be in trouble on Bayern Munich’s roster — Leon Goretzka, Dayot Upamecano, Noussair Mazraoui...and Paul Wanner.

Recapping the latest transfer news.

At one point, Max Philipp was a promising young attacker.

Now, he is off to yet another club...this time Fortuna Düsseldorf:

Maximilian Philipp is apparently on the sidelines at VfL Wolfsburg. Although the 29-year-old attacker still has a contract in the Autostadt until 2025, coach Niko Kovac does not seem to be a big fan of Philipp. He was already on loan to league rivals Werder Bremen in the second half of the previous season. However, he did not convince there either. For this reason, there is now another loan in the room. As reported by the Rheinische Post , second division club Fortuna Düsseldorf has expressed interest in the offensive player. There, Philipp could become the successor to Dawid Kownacki, who moved to Bremen on a free transfer this summer. His career ladder has been pointing downwards for several years. Between 2014 and 2017, the 29-year-old played for SC Freiburg in the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga. He then moved to Borussia Dortmund for around 20 million euros. This chapter ended in 2019. Philipp then went to Russia to join Dinamo Moscow. A year on loan to Wolfsburg followed before the final move to VfL in 2021.

Paris Saint-Germain might not be too thrilled with Real Madrid and how the Spaniards are throwing a wrench into the French club’s relationship with star player, Kylian Mbappe:

Paris Saint-Germain are furious with Real Madrid over their role in the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga and are prepared to take ‘revenge’ on the Spanish side by launching bids for four players: Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Rodrygo and Nico Paz.

The preseason has not been so kind to Bayern Munich just yet.

Similarly, the World Cup served up a gut punch to Germany in the form of a stunning defeat at the hands of Colombia (The Revenge of James Rodriguez?).

With Harry Kane’s pursuit ongoing and Manuel Neuer still trying to get into form, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Bayern Munich — and let’s not think about Germany being in an elimination match against South Korea (where have we seen this before?).

Needless to say, we have plenty to chat about, so let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode of the BFW Flagship Show:

Germany’s shocking defeat and why there might be organizational issues with development at the DFB.

A quick update on Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Harry Kane.

Dayot Upamecano could find himself on the bench for Thomas Tuchel.

Why the preseason is a little concerning — even if the results do not mean a damned thing.

As announced on the club’s Twitter (Or is it X?...what the hell are we calling it these days?) account, Manchester City has officially signed RB Leipzig center-back Josko Gvardiol:

Josko Gvardiol signs for City! pic.twitter.com/MN6euvK0y0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 5, 2023

Great business decision for RB Leipzig, but a bad sporting outcome for the Bundesliga.

Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman pulled out all the stops vs. the Vancouver Whitecaps in the Leagues Cup:

‍♂️ No trates de entender el Nahuelismo, solo disfrútalo. pic.twitter.com/OLChhwt2jI — Club Tigres (@TigresOficial) August 5, 2023

ESPN captured the show in detail:

Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman is no stranger to making waves on social media. Whether he’s sparring with opponents or taunting rival fans, the 37-year-old with six appearances for Argentina has a habit of getting the futbol world’s attention. He did it again on Friday night in Leagues Cup. The Liga MX giants’ round-of-32 clash with the Vancouver Whitecaps had gone to a penalty shootout, after the full-time whistle blew with the score tied 1-1. With Sergio Cordova waiting to take the Caps’ second attempt of the evening, Guzman mimicked a mime to try to get into the 25-year-old Venezuela international’s head. It had no effect, Cordova beating the keeper. Then Ranko Veselinovic stepped up for Vancouver’s fourth shot, and Guzman dug deeper into his bag of tricks. The goalkeeper, who is about to embark on his 10th season with the club from Monterrey, signaled to the referee that he needed a moment. He then proceeded to stick his gloved fingers into his mouth and pulled out a colorful ribbon. Waves of yellow, then pink, then blue, then more pink, emerged from Guzman’s mouth, while Veselinovic stood 12 yards away, waiting patiently to take his spot kick. Once Guzman pulled the last bit of ribbon out, he rubbed his stomach, as if to signify he was feeling much better now, and signaled that he was ready to go. The Vancouver center-back, clearly in awe of the magic show he’d just witnessed, and probably weirded out by his opponent’s tactics, sent a tame effort to the keeper’s left that was easily saved.

Tigres won the penalty shootout 5-3.