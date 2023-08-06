VfB Stuttgart have discovered the weakness of Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel

Bayern Munich have lent Alexander Nübel to VfB Stuttgart for a season so the 26-year-old German can get the minutes he never got at the Rekordmeister. That said, Sport Bild reports that Stuttgart reckon they have discovered a weak spot in Nübel’s game: the so-called push-off.

“The impression isn’t just important for penalties, it’s important in every situation. A very important element in a goalkeeper’s game,” ex-Stuttgart GK coach Dennis Rudel. The former Schalke goalie can improve his game by means of “repetitions and processes that first have to be internalized again”.

There’s one takeaway from Nübel’s game that can’t be denied, and that’s his ability to intercept crosses (by catching them). Nübel caught 7.9% of crosses while on my loan at AS Monaco. Compare that to Stuttgart #2 Fabian Bredlow 5.6% crosses caught, Florian Muller’s (now at SC Freiburg) 2.9%, and present day Borussia Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel’s 3%, suffice to say Stuttgart are in safe hands above with Nübel in goal.