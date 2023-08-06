Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller’s Monthly Musings: August 2023

Welcome back to Thomas Müller’s Monthly Musings! In this edition, Thomas details everything that happened in Bayern Munich’s Tegernsee training camp, the Treble winners’ legends match, how he deals with fitness, and more!

Pre-season - The clocks are on zero

The cards are always reshuffled a bit for the new season. Therefore, the preparation phase is not only very important for the team, but everyone has to prove themselves individually. As a player, you look at the transfer market with half an eye. So, it’s always exciting to see which positions are being transferred. We players also realize that after a rather disappointing season last year, the entire squad is under scrutiny. Therefore, we are currently experiencing a dynamic and exciting pre-season.

Training camp - exploring limits & team building

At the beautiful Tegernsee we went into the first training camp. As a team, we always look forward to intensive times together. But also have a bit of respect for one or the other running unit. Training stimuli are deliberately set here and limits are tested. It often goes beyond one or the other limit. The goal is to prepare the body for the stresses of the season and to regularly overcome the weaker self. A training of willpower, so to speak.

In addition to the football part, I particularly enjoyed a team building event in nature. Here we had to master various challenges together in small teams - with skill and brains. For example, there was a task in which you had to stack as many beer crates as possible on top of each other. One of us is always on the stack and the others secure and pass the next box. You may know that from Schlag den Raab. After that we grilled together. It was a successful afternoon and evening, which did us good as a team.

The foundation for a trouble-free season

Unfortunately, after 3 days of training camp, it was over for me again. In consultation with the trainer and the medical department, I had to slow down. This year, for the first time in my career, it didn’t work to start preparing from scratch I already dragged myself around with a similar topic in April and May and fought through. Unfortunately, she has reported back. It is therefore important to calm down and get rid of the irritation. So that I can then attack again without any problems. The rehabilitation measures have worked well so far, so I’m confident, as always. Of course, it’s not easy for someone like me to sit still and just watch when the guys on the Asian tour are already playing their first games. But now my many years of professional experience have to help me However, my rehab isn’t just about lying on the couch. Rather, I do a very specific fitness training. Day by day we find out better which part of the musculature we should focus on in order to achieve the right load and relief. I feel that I am in excellent hands and that I am in the best of hands with our FC Bayern medical and physio team.

Legend match & team presentation

A special highlight for me was the meeting of the triple team from 2013 with a legends match in the Allianz Arena. It was really nice and emotional to see the boys and especially the coaches from back then. We won as a community 10 years ago. Jupp Heynckes in particular played a very special role. As a coach, but also somehow as a fatherly personality that welded us all together. Similar to a class reunion, it is of course also exciting to find out where life has taken you after 10 years. I’m still in contact with some guys, with others it was a reunion after many years. At this point I would also like to thank the Dortmund Legends team, who came to Munich especially for this occasion and the match. Very cool action! In fact, I would have liked to deepen one or the other conversation. But the subsequent team presentation of the current Bayern squad for the season was of course also an important event, especially for our fans in the arena.

Müller’s health treat - Shake it in the morning (protein edition)

As an athlete, I’ve learned to think about what my body needs during most meals. In the morning I am mostly concerned with 2 things. On the one hand, it is important to drink enough liquid. On the other hand, I want to cover “the big three of nutrition”, namely proteins, carbohydrates, and fats. That made me think about how I can do it so that the whole thing tastes best The result is currently a protein shake, which I now simply call Müller’s Protein Maximizer

Here are the ingredients: 1-2 handfuls of frozen berries 300-400ml of warm water 2 tablespoons of flaxseed 2 tablespoons small-sheet oatmeal A small ripe banana 1/2 to 1 cup grated cream cheese Mix the whole thing. First on the low level and then turn it up. Adjust with water depending on the consistency and then enjoy.

I usually do this around 8:30 a.m., having exercised outside a bit earlier. For me, the protein shake covers many things at once. Valuable proteins from cream cheese, linseed and oatmeal. Omega-3 fatty acids from flaxseed. The berries are full of antioxidants and vitamins. Among other things, bananas provide good minerals. Half a liter of liquid also comes together almost. The shake usually carries me until lunch. In between, I like to snack on a few walnuts.