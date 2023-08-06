Bayern Munich youngster Antonio Tikvić among players who took advantage of exposure

There were plenty of winners and losers from Bayern Munich’s preseason tour through Asia, but one player who helped himself was 19-year-old center-back Antonio Tikvić.

After impressing coaches and teammates in training, Tikvić turned in a great performance against Manchester City and put himself on the radar of the coaching staff.

Could Tikvić be the next Bayern Munich youth player to progress to the senior team? The odds seem long, but let’s get to know him with a few facts:

Tikvić does not have a professional contract yet, but is tied to the club through 2025.

Tikvić was born in Hamburg, but is a youth national player for Croatia.

Last season, Tikvić played 14 games for Bayern Munich II.

Prior to his time with Bayern, he played with Eintracht Frankfurt’s U-17 squad and Türkgücü München.

Tikvić is currently training with the first team, but it remains to be seen if that continues once Bayern Munich starts to really ramp up its preparation for the season.

Tikvić is another player that fans can hope break through to the first team. It has not been a regular occurrence for many players to break into the first team. Like Jamal Musiala and Josip Stanišić, Tikvić did the majority of his development elsewhere, but if his progress continues, he could become a candidate for a loan or even evolve into a reserve player for the senior team.