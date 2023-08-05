Training Update: Bayern Munich rests some players, but others are still nursing injuries — find out all the details here!

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), it was a mixed bag at Bayern Munich’s training, with some players purposely rested and others still not fully healthy:

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Müller have not resumed team training yet today. Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala were given extra rest following the Asia tour.

As for Manuel Neuer, his status is still best classified as “mysterious.” The captain did not partake in any goalkeeper drills per Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Manuel Neuer has been spotted at Säbener Straße today for the first time since July 27. The captain, however, did not complete any goalkeeping training and only worked in the gym with physio Knut Stamer.

Meanwhile, Abendzeitung reporter Victor Catalina posted video of Sven Ulreich working out. With Yann Sommer set to leave for Inter Milan, Ulreich is the only senior-level goalkeeper available at the moment:

Während die Mannschaft, bei einsetzendem Regen, hinter dem Vorhang trainiert, bereitet sich Sven Ulreich auf dem Nebenplatz auf seinen Einsatz am Montag gegen Monaco vor. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/EOeszF4jYH — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) August 5, 2023

While the team trains behind the curtain with rain setting in, Sven Ulreich prepares on the side court for his assignment on Monday against Monaco. #FCBayern

Bayern Munich squares off with AS Monaco for a friendly on August 7th.

