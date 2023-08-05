Report: Bayern Munich still believes a deal with Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane can get done...maybe even this weekend

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Bayern Munich still thinks a deal can get done with Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane despite the deadline drama of Friday. Romano wrote this in his “Daily Briefing” for CaughtOffside (as captured by The Boot Room):

In the morning, Bayern presented to Tottenham their final proposal for the player, a package of around €100m with some add-ons. This is an important offer for a player with just one year remaining on his current contract. The bosses at Bayern wanted an answer to their new bid by midnight on Friday, but it never came, which has left the people in Munich not happy with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. They remain confident of getting a deal done and will insist on bringing Kane to Germany. The conversation remains ongoing as of tonight and Bayern feel it can be handled over the weekend, but they are still waiting for Daniel Levy’s answer regarding the bid. At the moment, the reality is that the deal is still on but of course, it’s one to follow hour by hour.

Levy, however, just left on a two-week vacation with his family to Miami. If things were complicated on Friday, they certainly took a turn for the worse with this news.

Will Bayern Munich be able to convince the Spurs chairman to push aside his plans and talk about the Kane transfer?

