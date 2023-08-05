Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae wants to help the Bundesliga get more exposure

Newly-minted Bayern Munich center-back Kim Min-jae made the jump from Napoli this summer, but did not do so lightly — or just because the Bavarians offered him a great deal.

In fact, the defender is well-acquainted with the German league and wants to “push the attention” toward the Bundesliga in his homeland of Korea.

“Because of players like Bum-kun Cha, Heung-min Son or Hwang from RB Leipzig, the Bundesliga in South Korea was always being watched. In Mainz and Stuttgart there are Koreans. For me it’s now the task to push the attention,” the 26-year-old told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Interestingly, Jürgen Klinsmann, the former Bayern Munich star and coach who is now the head coach of the Korean national team, did not lean in on the center-back to make a decision in favor of Bayern Munich.

However, Klinsmann did chime in with his thoughts after the move was made official.

“Our national team coach let me in peace when the rumours started. However, when the deal was done, Jürgen Klinsmann texted me saying: ‘Congratulations, it’s a great club’,” Min-jae remarked.

