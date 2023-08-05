Oh no! Will “Miami Nights” wreck Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane?

If you thought “Miami Nights” was gone and never to be heard from again, boy do we have news for you.

Rumors emerged on Friday that Bayern Munich had given Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy a deadline of midnight to respond to the German Rekordmeister’s latest proposal for star striker Harry Kane.

The alleged time limit came and went, which cause confusion among fans and journalists alike — some of whom, even denied the existence of the rumored demand from Bayern Munich.

According to Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), there was, indeed, a deadline, but Levy blew it off and is off to Miami for the rest of the weekend.

Initially, it was reported that Levy was leaving for two weeks:

Daniel Levy ignored the supposed deadline given by Bayern to respond to the offer for Harry Kane and is now going on vacation to Miami with his family for two weeks. The ‘poker’ continues.

However, Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) later clarified its report:

Update: @BILD have now updated their article, stating now that Levy’s family in on vacation in Miami for two weeks - the Spurs boss traveled there for the weekend, but is not vacationing with them. Could be to meet owner Joe Lewis in Florida and discuss how to proceed.

Miami, of course, holds a special place in lore of some Bayern Munich fans after a mini-mutiny initiated in South Florida during the early days of Niko Kovac’s tenure as head coach.

#MiamiNights became a “thing”...and it might once more rise to prominence if this trip to the United States ruins Bayern Munich’s hard work in attempting to persuade Kane to make the jump to Germany.

Looking for thoughts on Bayern Munich’s preseason and how things are shaking out in the transfer market? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: