Sofyan Amrabat keeping an eye on Bayern Munich’s midfield situation

The main focus of Bayern Munich’s transfer activity is still on trying to finalize a move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, but there’s still movement that could happen elsewhere, both in midfield and in defense. Benjamin Pavard has expressed that he does, in fact, still want to leave Bayern this summer despite Thomas Tuchel being open to him staying. In the midfield, several clubs have expressed interest in both Ryan Gravenberch and Leon Goretzka, but it’s looking like Bayern doesn’t want to sell the former, and the latter doesn’t want to leave the club himself.

Regardless of personal desires of either player, it is still possible that either Gravenberch or Goretzka could be sold this summer before the window closes. Liverpool has expressed interest in signing Gravenberch while Manchester United, West Ham United, and Liverpool have all expressed interest in Goretzka.

Knowing that Bayern’s midfield situation could change in the coming weeks, Sofyan Amrabat’s entourage is keeping close tabs on the Rekordmeister. They also know that Tuchel wants to bring a No. 6 midfielder in before the window closes if it’s feasible, as per Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg (via @iMiaSanMia). They had pushed that position back in the pecking order when Tuchel’s number one target, Declan Rice, wound up choosing to join Arsenal from West Ham United and also when the pursuit of Kane became more realistic.

Right now, Amrabat’s contract with Fiorentina runs through June 2024 and he’s valuated at around 40-million euros and the Moroccan international has expressed his desire to leave this summer. After the Europa Conference League final loss to West Ham, his brother had said the midfielder preferred a move to Spain, but that’s proved to be mere speculation as Manchester United have also expressed interest in Amrabat.

The player is currently in talks with United, but there is nothing concrete at this point. Erik Ten Hag is very much a fan of Amrabat’s, but they’ve also already spent a decent amount of money signing Mason Mount from Chelsea to help bolster their midfield, though he’s certainly not a No. 6. At this point, if talks with United cool off and a midfielder winds up leaving Bayern, the Rekordmeister could be a suitable destination for the Moroccan.