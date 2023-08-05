Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola issues stern warning to Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, PSG

Bayern Munich has been very closely linked to Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and both FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Citizens coach Pep Guardiola has about had enough of other clubs coming after his players and ruining his personnel flow.

“I don’t want any players who don’t want to be here but I’m an employee. I want to work with guys who want to stay and work with staff and players, but after we have to get a proper offer,” Guardiola said (as captured by 90Min.com). “If we don’t get a proper offer, he’s our player and we want him. If they want him, they will take a plane and come here and talk to our sporting director and CEO to make an agreement because three parts have to be there.

“For us to buy a player, just because we are Man City it is £10-15m more expensive than other clubs all the time. If people want our really really important players, first they have to make an offer — and that hasn’t happened. When it happens, we will fight to extend the contract and be with us. That has happened with all of our players since day one.”

According to The Athletic (as captured by Goal), Manchester City submitted a new contract proposal to Walker as well

