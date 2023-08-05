Daily Schmankerl: As Yann Sommer moves to Inter Milan, Bayern Munich eyes David de Gea and David Raya; FC Barcelona making its move for Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo?; FC Barcelona rejected Neymar reunion; PSG inking Goncalo Ramos?l and MORE!

The latest news on Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has thrown fans for a loop and some thought that it might have prompted the club to re-think its position on selling valuable back-up Yann Sommer.

It did not.

Sommer appears to be on his way to Inter Milan:

Yes, Yann #Sommer now on verge to join @Inter. Final stages between the clubs - confirmed ✅



➡️ Done deal was expected after the trip to Asia as reported.



➡️ Around €6m transfer fee. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/UfRHvAXeDZ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 4, 2023

Fabrizio Romano backed that up as well:

Yann Sommer to Inter, here we go! Deal in place for €6m total fee — medical on Monday, he will arrive in Italy on Sunday to complete his move ⚫️ #Inter



Inter have the replacement they wanted for André Onana. pic.twitter.com/Ruip4OxRU5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2023

Oddly, it was just a couple of days ago where Inter Milan seemed to be running out of patience (per a report captured by The Cult of Calcio):

Inter wish to conclude the acquisition of Yann Sommer before the weekend, but, in the meantime, they have been proposed an alternative, Brazilian goalie Bento. The Nerazzurri like the player, but his acquisition would be pretty pricey. They don’t plan to table an offer for the time being, Sky informs.

Another report out of Italy bolstered the news that Inter Milan is ready to activate Sommer’s release clause and get the deal done as well, so any thought that Inter might be moving on from Sommer was quickly scrapped:

Bayern and Inter have reached a verbal agreement for the transfer of Yann Sommer. Fee €6m. The Swiss goalkeeper is expected in Milan next week to finalize the move [@Gazzetta_it] pic.twitter.com/744YmlNrhp — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 4, 2023

As it stands, Sommer looks like he is about to join Bayern Munich’s alumni group.

Either way, Bayern Munich is looking at Brentford FC’s David Raya and Manchester United’s David de Gea per Abendzeitung’s Patrick Strasser (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

A replacement for Yann Sommer should be signed before the Super Cup - either David de Gea or David Raya. Intensive talks ongoing in the background, which is why Bayern decided to let Sommer go. Sven Ulreich to play the friendly against Monaco [@AZ_Strasser] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 4, 2023

Getting Raya will not be easy as Arsenal FC is already making strides with the goalkeeper per 90Min.com:

Arsenal have submitted an opening offer for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, 90min understands. Brentford have made it clear all summer that they are prepared to sell Raya, who is in the final year of his contract, for £40m - an asking price which scared off Tottenham before they signed Guglielmo Vicario instead. After expressing an interest in Raya earlier this week, Arsenal have now opened the bidding with an offer which 90min understands is closer to half of Brentford’s asking price. An initial £20m has been proposed, with Arsenal also prepared to pay up to £5m in potential add-ons.

Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos have agreed on personal terms in yet another move showing that the French club is looking to reboot its attack:

Paris Saint-Germain have agreed personal terms with Benfica’s Gonçalo Ramos; however, the Portuguese outfit are demanding a €80m fee, per RMC Sport. Les Parisiens are reported to be in the market for a first-team forward this summer, with Kylian Mbappe’s future uncertain, and being linked with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane. The report reveals that with Kane determined to move to Bayern, the Ligue 1 champions have turned their attention to Ramos.

Fabrizio Romano offered up a little more information as well:

Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica remain in talks to fix final details of the Gonçalo Ramos deal. #PSG



No medical booked yet, there are things to clarify on loan with obligation to buy due to Financial Fair Play for PSG.



Looks like matter of time; then it will be done. pic.twitter.com/A0ilEWFPaz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2023

With FC Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé expected to be announced as a new PSG player soon, the club is trying to position itself to be a player in the Champions League next season.

Bayern Munich closed down its preseason tour in great fashion with a comeback win over Liverpool FC, but the end result was not nearly important as what we learned about this team over the past two weeks.

Why waste any time? Let’s get chatting on a number of topics. Here is what we have on tap:

An in depth look at what we learned from Bayern Munich’s preseason tour, including why the attack could be positioned to explode, how the midfield might be developing into a mess, and why the defense might take some time to gel.

Why the news about Manuel Neuer’s secret surgery is very concerning.

Who helped themselves — Josip Stanišić and Serge Gnabry

Who might be in trouble on Bayern Munich’s roster — Leon Goretzka, Dayot Upamecano, Noussair Mazraoui...and Paul Wanner.

Recapping the latest transfer news.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg was reportedly on Bayern Munich’s list of candidates to play in the midfield, but he could be headed to Atletico Madrid:

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to finalise the sale of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Atletico Madrid, sources have confirmed to 90min. The Denmark international is heading into his fourth season at Spurs but could yet find himself at a different team before the end of the summer transfer window. 90min were first to report back in June that Tottenham would consider offers for Hojbjerg, and Atletico Madrid are in talks over a deal. Los Rojiblancos are looking to add another combative midfielder to their ranks. They have earmarked Hojbjerg and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat as options, though 90min understands that the latter is the subject of intense interest from Manchester United and they will ramp up efforts to sign him once they clear their wage bill. Atletico Madrid are therefore expected to pivot to Hojbjerg as their top target, though are reluctant to pay more than £30m for his services.

FC Barcelona seems like it is going to get Joao Cancelo after wanting him for about a eight months:

Is there a transfer from Joao Cancelo to FC Barcelona? According to TalkSPORT, the Catalans and Manchester City are already in talks about a move. With Ousmane Dembélé leaving the champions for Paris, those in charge at the Catalans are looking for a replacement on the wing. The 29-year-old Cancelo apparently no longer plays a role in the plans at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola and is to be sold. Most recently, the Portuguese international was loaned to FC Bayern for the second half of the season, where he contributed four assists and one goal to Bayern Munich’s championship. The full-back is actually under contract at Manchester until 2027 but could now be lured to Barcelona with proceeds from Dembélé’s sale.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Cancelo has agreed to terms with Barca:

Joao Cancelo has agreed personal terms with Barça, he wants the move... and Xavi wants him since January as priority target. Talks now ongoing with Manchester City over deal structure



Barça plan revealed on Sunday: use part of Dembélé budget to try again for Cancelo. pic.twitter.com/3L2q2T6nuF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2023

Per ESPN, FC Barcelona has a number in mind for what it wants to pay for Cancelo:

Barcelona are keen on a move for Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, but the finances of the deal means it is unlikely to materialise, according to Sport. The Portugal international has no future at City after a falling out with manager Pep Guardiola, with his future uncertain once Bayern Munich opted to not make his initial loan deal a permanent one. The report indicates that the Spanish club are not willing to splash out the €24m required for a loan deal.

The preseason has not been so kind to Bayern Munich just yet.

Similarly, the World Cup served up a gut punch to Germany in the form of a stunning defeat at the hands of Colombia (The Revenge of James Rodriguez?).

With Harry Kane’s pursuit ongoing and Manuel Neuer still trying to get into form, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Bayern Munich — and let’s not think about Germany being in an elimination match against South Korea (where have we seen this before?).

Needless to say, we have plenty to chat about, so let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode of the BFW Flagship Show:

Germany’s shocking defeat and why there might be organizational issues with development at the DFB.

A quick update on Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Harry Kane.

Dayot Upamecano could find himself on the bench for Thomas Tuchel.

Why the preseason is a little concerning — even if the results do not mean a damned thing.

FC Barcelona is still interested in Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, but Manchester City wants more than Barca is willing to pay:

While Dembele is leaving Barcelona, they remain interested in Bernardo Silva, but they are unlikely to sign him from Manchester City due to their lofty demands.

Mundo Deportivo offered more info why Barca might want to go harder after Silva:

To replace Dembele, Barcelona are expected to step up their pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who expects to be allowed to leave for the right price.

