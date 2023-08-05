Bayern Munich’s Andreas Jung urges Bundesliga clubs to improve their marketing

Bayern Munich is back in Germany after spending some weeks in Asia during its Audi Summer Tour. These summer tours are essential for any club’s chances of expanding their brand and attracting new fans, and therefore, more money.

Not all Bundesliga teams embark on these junkets, though, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund being the only Bundesliga sides to go on tour this summer. This leaves other clubs without a significant stream of revenue and hinders their opportunity to attract more fandom.

For Andreas Jung (Bayern Chief Marketing Officer) this is something unacceptable: “It’s the same every year. Only us and Borussia Dortmund go on tour. That’s a pity. 18 out of 20 Premier League teams go on marketing tours. We can’t just sit there and say that England get more TV money than us.” (@iMiaSanMia)

As Jung puts it “...Germany has to do something in order to get in a similar situation and thus be able to demand more. That’s far too little.” Certainly, with the ever-increasing economic power of other football leagues across Europe, Bundesliga clubs have to improve their marketing in order to compete not only with them, but with top Bundesliga clubs like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, although at this point, even that seems far unlikely.