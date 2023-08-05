Lucas Hernandez explains decision to swap Bayern Munich for Paris Saint-Germain

The links came out of nowhere just after Bayern Munich won their eleventh straight Bundesliga title. Star defender Lucas Hernandez wanted to transfer away — and eventually left to join Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer for a fee of €40 million plus add-ons. The French international had spent four seasons with the Rekordmeister after joining from Atletico Madrid, and won every possible club trophy along the way.

It had looked like the German club was getting ready to offer Hernandez a new contract, but now Hernandez is set to stay in Paris instead through 2028.

In a recent press conference from PSG’s preseason tour in Japan, Hernandez explained his rationale for leaving Bayern for the reigning Ligue 1 champions, clearly highlighting the fact that an extension at Bayern was very much an option on the table for him.

“I wanted a change of life, to return to my country, France, where I speak the language. Struggling with German? I speak it a bit but it wasn’t easy. I wanted to come back to a country where I feel more comfortable and at home,” Hernandez explained (via @iMiaSanMia).

Hernandez went on to say he was convinced by the project and package that PSG presented him with — though he made the decision before they even appointed new manager Luis Enrique. The Kylian Mbappe saga is ongoing, too. No matter.

“I had the possibility of extending at Bayern, but PSG’s interest, their ambition and the project that the club wants to set up in the future, convinced me,” Hernandez explained.

Hernandez will hope for a cleaner bill of health in his next adventure, something he wasn’t able to enjoy during his time at Bayern. In each of his four seasons, he missed a considerable number of matches through injury, the latest being a cruciate ligament tear suffered while playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar.

“It’s true that at Bayern I was injured more often. I don’t know if it’s the cold or the language,” Lucas reflected. I’m making sure that doesn’t happen to me anymore.”