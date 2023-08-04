Report: Benjamin Pavard still wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer

Reports have flip-flopped for the better part of the past five months or so as far as whether or not Benjamin Pavard will leave Bayern Munich this summer, or stay. In the beginning phases of last season, the French right back had made it clear that he was planning on a summer exit, going as far as saying in interviews with French outlets that he had already won everything possible with Bayern, aiding in his desire to want to experience something new.

Thomas Tuchel, though, had recently expressed how much he would welcome Pavard staying this summer, saying that they’re treating him as if he currently had a “10-year contract” at Bayern. It’s clear that he was entirely open to Pavard staying, but it might not be up to the manager.

Per information from Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschaffl and Christian Falk on the “Bayern Insider” podcast, Pavard still very much wants to leave Bayern and his is not reconsidering his future as far as potentially staying with the Rekordmeister (via @iMiaSanMia). His current contract at Bayern runs through June 2024 and he cannot imagine a scenario where he would wind up extending it, even with Tuchel’s openness to having the French World Cup winner stay.

Unfortunately for Pavard, no club has approached Bayern to try to sign him this summer, though he had previously been linked to both Barcelona and Liverpool at different times. Neither of those two clubs have followed through on what was more than likely just loose interest and nothing concrete ever materialized.

For Bayern, Pavard not wanting to sign a new deal means that this really is the last realistic window to sell him for as much as they would be able to get for him. His current market value per transfermarkt is €40 million, which is right around what Bayern would be asking for him. They definitely want to avoid another potential David Alaba situation where he could potentially leave on a free transfer in the summer 2024 transfer window, but time is slowly dwindling down, especially considering the fact that there aren’t currently any suitors. Bayern will have to make it clear to him that they need to find a decent enough offer for him that hasn’t been there as of yet this summer.