Update: Bayern Munich submits “final offer” of €100 million+ to Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane ahead of new midnight deadline

Update — August 4th, 9:35AM EDT: Bayern’s latest offer for Kane is final

According to Sky Sports, Bayern Munich’s latest proposal to Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane could be the club’s best-and-final offer:

Update — August 4th, 9:03AM EDT: Bayern submits improved offer

According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich has submitted a new proposal to Tottenham Hotspur for star striker Harry Kane.

Per Plettenberg, the new bid exceeds €100 million and a decision is expected shortly:

❗️Excl. News #Kane: Bayern has submitted a new offer of more than €100m now - with bonus payments included ✔️



➡️ Bayern bosses expect an answer in the hours! #COYS@SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/PfKdQdiYdX — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 4, 2023

According to a report from The Telegraph, Bayern Munich has set a deadline with Tottenham Hotspur of midnight...TODAY to get a deal done.

That seems...unlikely, but let’s see what The Telegraph has to say:

Bayern Munich are understood to have set a deadline of midnight on Friday for Tottenham Hotspur to accept their latest offer for Harry Kane. All parties – including the player – want Kane’s future resolved as soon as possible and certainly before Spurs’ first Premier League game of the season next Sunday away to Brentford. If a deal is not agreed to sell Kane to Bayern, the striker is expected to see out the final year of his contract at Spurs and leave for free next summer. If Bayern do not sign Kane this month it would be possible for them to agree a pre-contract with him in the January window ahead of a free transfer in the summer. However, Kane may want to wait and evaluate his options if he becomes a free agent. It would, for a start, make it easier for him to stay in the Premier League. Manchester United, for example, are huge admirers of Kane but decided against bidding during this window as they did not receive encouragement that a deal could be agreed.

Given that this is the first report of a deadline, it is unlikely that the Bavarians have drawn a line in the sand. However, if Bayern Munich has really taken a hardline stance, there could be some contingency plans in the hopper that are ready to go.