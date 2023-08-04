Leroy Sane eager to continue working under Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich, never thought about leaving

Leroy Sane already knows he needs to be performing better for Bayern Munich, and he has already admitted such as the team prepares for the 2023/24 campaign that starts with the DFL-Supercup clash against RB Leipzig on August 12th. Last season, he tallied 14 goals and 10 assists from a total of 44 appearances across all competitions; numbers that perhaps don’t merit the criticisms he would often receive for his wastefulness in front of goal, holding on to the ball too long, or making the wrong decisions in the attacking third.

Nonetheless, Bayern’s number 10 has already stated he wants to improve this season and he has been making a good impression in Bayern’s preseason training preparations, most recently scoring in the 4-3 win over Liverpool in Singapore. “I know myself that I could have scored one or two more goals last season - there can be no two opinions,” he had said earlier on in preseason, while also recognizing that the team as a collective also needs to be performing at a much higher level.

There were some loose links in the transfer rumor mill so far this summer suggesting that Sane might be approached by Barcelona, but he’s ultimately decided that he 100% wants to stay at Bayern. The Catalan club is looking for a Ousmane Dembélé replacement, but Sane had no interest in entertaining an offer from them and no other major clubs have come in for him this summer, per Sport1.

It’s also incentive enough for him to stay at Bayern and hopefully get a contract extension offer next year, continuing to work under Tuchel, whom he greatly admires as a manager. “I am sure that we are now on the right path with him and that he is exactly the right person for FC Bayern. I talk to him a lot. He gives me a very good feeling and I feel a lot of trust,” he said of the former Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea manager.

He also added that he had constantly heard about Tuchel from German national team teammates Ilkay Gundogan and Antonio Rudiger from their tenures at Dortmund and Chelsea, respectively. He said that the pair of Germain internationals “always raved about him in the highest tones, so I was very curious to see how it would be with us,” adding “I know what the two (Rüdiger and Gündogan, ed.) always meant. Thomas is incredibly meticulous in his work and leaves as little as possible to chance.”

In 133 a total of competitive games for the Rekordmeister, Sané has been involved in 75 goals. He’s scored 38 himself and prepared 37, which is not bad at all for a non-striker that’s been heavily criticized at times for a number of different facets of his game, nonetheless, his overall attitude. “There’s definitely something to improve on,” Tuchel said of the winger, adding that he has, “Every chance, especially physically, to dominate the league and the opponents. It’s just up to Leroy himself.”