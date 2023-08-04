Sky’s Didi Hamann takes a shot at former Bayern Munich star Thiago

Former Bayern Munich and Liverpool player Dietmar “Didi” Hamann is known for not mincing words when something is not of his liking.

This time, it was former Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara in his crosshairs.

With Liverpool currently undergoing a midfield overhaul (with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho moving to the Saudi Pro League), Hamann thinks Thiago could be the next to move on, and took the opportunity to call him “the most overrated player in European soccer” (via Sport Bild).

According to Hamann, Thiago will have even fewer chances this season. “Thiago won’t play that often next season, even if he is fit. He has far too many injuries and didn’t make the Liverpool team last season when he was fit and there was far less competition in his position.”

He went on stating that he “was never a big fan of Thiago,” also putting in doubt the midfielder’s overall quality. “He was a decent player, not a great player for Liverpool as some people have said.”

This is not the first time Sky pundit goes after his former club too. Hamann had already received a strong response from Liverpool FC’s coach Jürgen Klopp last year after implying The Reds lacked ‘a spark’. After being informed that Hamann used to play for The Reds, Klopp clapped back by saying, “That doesn’t give you the right to say what you want, especially when you have no idea.”