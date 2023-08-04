 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Rio Ferdinand: Harry Kane will leave Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich

Is it all but certain now?

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Any chance you could lead Erling to us, Rio?
Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur are still some ways apart in the fee for Harry Kane, about £20 million. Nevertheless, ex-Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand thinks there is unrest between Kane and Spurs due to the Englishman being barred from moving to Manchester City a few years ago.

“He’s off; I just think he will go now,” Ferdinand said (as captured by HITC). “It has gone on that long. It is an on-going saga. He wanted to go to Manchester City, but he wasn’t allowed. Unrest again.”

Tottenham Hotspur v Lion City Sailors - Preseason Friendly Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

The 44-year-old also said that unless Ange Postecoglou magically transforms Spurs into a winning team, Kane is never going to win silverware in North London. “Unfortunately for Spurs, unless the new manager comes in and does miracles and creates an unbelievably different culture environment that we have never seen at Spurs in many years, then he’s not going to win anything at Spurs. He has given his best years to that football club. He deserves to be able to go out and say ‘listen guys, thank you very much. Let me go and do something else.’”

Speaking of silverware, that’s what Ferdinand pointed out as Kane’s incentive for moving to Munich. “The question lies with Harry Kane. Do you want to be the top scorer in Premier League history? Is that your goal? Or do you want to go and win some trophies? And if he went to Bayern, he could win the Champions League.”

