Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala looking at big 2023/24 campaign for club and country

Like many, Bayern Munich phenom Jamal Musiala was not overly thrilled with how last season played out.

Injuries, multiple controversies, and a coaching change combined to create a massive distraction that seemed to play a role in the team’s collapse in the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal, along with nearly faltering in the Bundesliga.

“There wasn’t much time when the new coaching staff came in. It was game after game. Now we’ve got more time to work on implementing his ideas. We have to do the supposedly simple things right and effectively – and we have to avoid simple mistakes,” Musiala said in an interview with FCBayern.com. “Sometimes we had phases in games where we lost our energy. Then it was sometimes hard for us to come back. We have to maintain our concentration and play more simply and retain the ball in the phases where we maybe need to save our energy. The concentration for every move, every pass always has to be at the highest level — and throughout the entire season.”

While Musiala wants to see Bayern Munich change its fortunes this season, he will also have one eye on the Euro 2024 competition.

“Everyone’s really excited for such a big tournament. It’ll be fun. But now we’re focusing fully on the start of the season so we can find our rhythm again. That’s the same for the national team. We have to win games to gain confidence. Then we’ll hopefully have a good Euros,” Musiala said.

The 20-year-old figures to play a key role for both club and country and if he can have a big 2023/24 campaign, it should bode well for both entities.