Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 4 — An in depth look at what we learned from Bayern Munich’s preseason tour; Who might be in trouble on the roster; and the latest transfer news!

Bayern Munich closed down its preseason tour in great fashion with a comeback win over Liverpool FC, but the end result was not nearly important as what we learned about this team over the past two weeks.

Why waste any time? Let’s get chatting on a number of topics. Here is what we have on tap:

An in depth look at what we learned from Bayern Munich’s preseason tour, including why the attack could be positioned to explode, how the midfield might be developing into a mess, and why the defense might take some time to gel.

Why the news about Manuel Neuer’s secret surgery is very concerning.

Who helped themselves — Josip Stanišić and Serge Gnabry

Who might be in trouble on Bayern Munich’s roster — Leon Goretzka, Dayot Upamecano, Noussair Mazraoui...and Paul Wanner.

Recapping the latest transfer news.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.