Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel on his future in Bavaria

Bayern Munich has a very promising talent in its ranks: Mathys Henri Tel.

The young Frenchman who just turned 18 at the end of April has had some impressive performances. Despite not having seen many minutes on the pitch, Tel is eager to fight for his position as captured by @iMiaSanMia.



Mathys Tel on his future: "Of course I want to get better in Munich. I always want to learn, speak, work. In my mind there's only FC Bayern. Today I'm in Munich, playing for FC Bayern. Always FC Bayern, Mia San Mia" [@Plettigoal, @SkySportDE] pic.twitter.com/hEiiYBnju6 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 1, 2023

Tel joined Bayern last year from Stade Rennais F.C. for €20m and has shown that he has what it takes to be a key player for Die Roten. He is physically strong, fast, and has great dribbling skills. It is also great to see that the kid has a mature attitude and is willing to put in the work to earn a spot in Bayern’s Starting XI. Here’s to hoping that Tel can convince Thomas Tuchel of his value and earn more opportunities to start just like in the Singapore Cup against Liverpool.

What are your thoughts on Mathys Tel? Do you see him being a serious starter in the coming season? Let us know in the comments below!