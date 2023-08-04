Don’t expect BVB’s Gregor Kobel to make Bayern Munich move any time soon

There have been nearly a half of a dozen different goalkeepers linked to Bayern Munich this summer. One name we saw in the past — Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel — has been oddly omitted from the potential list in recent weeks.

It turns out that there is a good reason for that; Kobel wants no part of a transfer any time soon.

“I’m not thinking about that or about a move. Please write it down: This is not a topic for me at the moment. I’m at Dortmund. I have a long-term contract here,” Kobel told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “My full focus is on this team, with which I want to be successful in the years to come. I’m totally focused on what’s happening here. I expect that from myself.”

Kobel is a great talent, but clearly is not ready to make a move. So...if you were wondering why Bayern Munich had not at least kicked the tires on the Switzerland international, now you know.

