Thomas Tuchel looking for Kim Min-jae to bring stability to Bayern Munich’s backline

Overall, Bayern Munich’s center-back group was pretty solid last season.

Matthijs de Ligt settled in after arriving from Juventus and looked like a future captain, while Dayot Upamecano was also very solid aside from a few high profile gaffes. When mixing in great performances from Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez (before his injury), things seemed very good.

Heck, you could even say that Josip Stanišić’s cameos at the position were also quite strong.

Even with all of that Thomas Tuchel wanted to see more — especially after Hernandez bolted town.

Enter Kim Min-jae, a player who Tuchel feels can help the group’s consistency.

“Min-jae brings a lot of quality to our squad. He can play at both sides in central defense. This gives us stability and flexibility,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

After Bayern Munich’s 1-0 friendly victory over Kawasaki Frontale, Tuchel had this to say about his new center-back.

“He played well, not only defensively, but also going forward. I’m very satisfied, it was his first game for us. He’s training very hard and doing very well,” Tuchel told FCBayern.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Min-jae will certainly offer Tuchel some options for rotations and for depth. However, it remains to be seen who the odd man out might be when it comes to a starting duo. De Ligt, Upamecano and Min-jae will all get long looks from Tuchel before the boss ultimately decides who the “Champagne Twosome” might be.