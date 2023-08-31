 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! A new special edition WWU podcast is live! Listen to us react to the Champions League draw and the chaotic events leading up to transfer deadline day!

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 8 — Bayern Munich draw Man United (+ others) in the Champions League group stage; Palhinha transfer update; Is letting Gravenberch go a mistake?; and MORE!

Chuck is joined by INNN for a special edition of the WWU podcast!

By Ineednoname and CSmith1919
Fussball UEFA Champions League 1/4 Final Rueckspiel Bayern Muenchen gegen Schachtar Donezk Photo by GASPA/ullstein bild via Getty Images

So the Champions League draw is official aaaaand ... Bayern Munich will face Manchester United and two others in the 2023 group stage. Okay, that’s being unfair to Copenhagen and Galatasaray, but that really is the first thing you think when you see a group like this.

Beyond that there is the news that João Palhinha is on his way over from Fulham (transfer pending) and to finance the deal, Benjamin Pavard is headed to Inter Milan (confirmed) and Ryan Gravenberch is on the verge of a move to Liverpool FC (less than confirmed). Given the 40 minute Zoom time limit for meetings, we had to rush to fit all the topics in this time:

  • What can Bayern Munich expect in the Champions League group stages this year?
  • Do we expect any threat from Man United?
  • How many Bundesliga teams will make it to the next round of the UCL?
  • Is João Palhinha really on his way to Bayern Munich ... and for HOW MUCH?
  • Why Ryan Gravenberch never worked out for this club.
  • The final word on the Benjamin Pavard deal and the implications of not getting a replacement.
  • Can Christoph Freund be the guy to turn around Bayern’s failing youth system?

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

