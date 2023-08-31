DONE DEAL: Bayern Munich agree to sell Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool for €45 million

Bayern Munich has agreed terms to sell midfielder Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool FC for €40m + €5m add-ons, per multiple reports.

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg broke the exclusive, with a nod to Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen for the deadline day effort:

❗️Excl. DONE DEAL! Ryan #Gravenberch will join @LFC! ➡️ €45m all-in ➡️ Contract until 2028➡️ He will fly to Liverpool tonight. #LFC Deal was made by Team Raiola and Jose Fortes Rodrigues together with CEO Dreesen. It’s completed.

Transfers journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the structure of the deal was €40m upfront, plus €5m in add-ons.

The move comes at the close of the transfer window, just one summer after Gravenberch arrived in Munich from Ajax. The 21-year-old Dutch international is highly regarded for his potential, but never found his footing under successive managers Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel.

The Bavarians are now looking to re-shape their midfield — exchanging Gravenberch, an attacking profile in favor of a more defensive one, reported at this stage to be Fulham’s João Palhinha. At Bayern, the midfield ranks are crowded, boasting the likes of Jamal Musiala and Thomas Müller in the front line as well as Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer further behind.

Gravenberch will now join Jürgen Klopp’s midfield remake instead, and will net Bayern a profit. The Dutchman arrived for €18m + add-ons last summer.

