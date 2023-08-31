Bayern Munich was on the verge of signing Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea before collapse

Bayern Munich had been pushing for a move to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah and it looked like an agreement was on the verge of being reached between the two clubs.

Per Sky Sports News (via @iMiaSanMia), the two clubs were still in talks and the Rekordmeister was pushing for a permanent deal for the player. Thomas Tuchel was keen on being reunited with the 24-year-old defender and also wanted to add more defensive depth after losing all of Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard and Josip Stanišić during this summer’s transfer window.

Now, however, it looks like the deal is off as Bayern has focused their financial efforts on securing the signing of Portuguese defensive midfielder João Palhinha from Fulham. Because of the finances required for that particular move to happen, a deal fro Chalobah is now off for Bayern, as per Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella (via @iMiaSanMia). Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg has also backed this news:

❗️ Trevoh #Chalobah and FC Bayern is close to be OFF now!



As Chelsea only wants to sell him. This is definitely not an option for Bayern. #CFC@SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/6H5V0Cctbw — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 31, 2023

Initially, when Bayern had first inquired about Chalobah, they were interested in getting him on a loan deal, but Chelsea preferred a permanent sale of the player. It had seemed that Bayern was open to a permanent purchase for Chalobah and only terms and fees being agreed upon stood in the way of him travelling to Munich for a medical before the window closes.

It is safe to assume that his prospects for minutes would at least be slightly higher at Bayern as opposed to Chelsea, especially given the fact that Tuchel has previously worked with Chalobah during his tenure as Chelsea manager. Tuchel seemingly would have known where to best utilize him and what systems he’d work best in, but now that a move is off, Tuchel will still be short one more defender...unless he has another trick up his sleeve.