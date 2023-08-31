 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Our new podcast episode is live! A special edition episode featuring both a detailed match review as well as discussion about Bayern Munich in general! Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich was on the verge of signing Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea before collapse

Once terms are agreed between both clubs, the player can travel to Munich for a medical, but things hit a snag along the way.

By TomAdams71
/ new
Chelsea FC Training Session And Press Conference – UEFA Super Cup 2021 Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Bayern Munich had been pushing for a move to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah and it looked like an agreement was on the verge of being reached between the two clubs.

Per Sky Sports News (via @iMiaSanMia), the two clubs were still in talks and the Rekordmeister was pushing for a permanent deal for the player. Thomas Tuchel was keen on being reunited with the 24-year-old defender and also wanted to add more defensive depth after losing all of Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard and Josip Stanišić during this summer’s transfer window.

Now, however, it looks like the deal is off as Bayern has focused their financial efforts on securing the signing of Portuguese defensive midfielder João Palhinha from Fulham. Because of the finances required for that particular move to happen, a deal fro Chalobah is now off for Bayern, as per Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella (via @iMiaSanMia). Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg has also backed this news:

Initially, when Bayern had first inquired about Chalobah, they were interested in getting him on a loan deal, but Chelsea preferred a permanent sale of the player. It had seemed that Bayern was open to a permanent purchase for Chalobah and only terms and fees being agreed upon stood in the way of him travelling to Munich for a medical before the window closes.

It is safe to assume that his prospects for minutes would at least be slightly higher at Bayern as opposed to Chelsea, especially given the fact that Tuchel has previously worked with Chalobah during his tenure as Chelsea manager. Tuchel seemingly would have known where to best utilize him and what systems he’d work best in, but now that a move is off, Tuchel will still be short one more defender...unless he has another trick up his sleeve.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 826 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works