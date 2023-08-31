Breaking: Bayern Munich back in on Southampton center-back Armel Bella-Kotchap

Oh, you thought this would be a calm transfer deadline period?

Think again. Bayern Munich is in the middle of a whirlwind of wheeling and dealing. The latest has the Bavarians closing in on a talented German defender currently in the Premier League: Southampton center-back Armel Bella-Kotchap.

The news comes as Bayern’s last-minute pursuit of Chelsea FC defender Trevoh Chalobah looks to be falling apart over apparent disagreement between the clubs on whether the move should be a loan or a permanent transfer.

Via Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg:

⚠️ FC Bayern NOW back in the race for Bella-Kotchap as Chalobah is close to be off - as reported! Bayern now in contact again with Southampton!

Bella-Kotchap, 21, made the cut for Hansi Flick’s Germany squad for the FIFA 2022 Men’s World Cup. He would help cover Benjamin Pavard’s departure to Inter Milan, but would join a crowded center-back room that includes Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, and new arrival Kim Min-jae.

Borussia Dortmund had been rumored to be closing in on Bella-Kotchap, but the Black and Yellows are on the verge of signing Werder Bremen striker Niclas Füllkrug instead.