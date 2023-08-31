Breaking: Fulham rejects Bayern Munich’s initial bid for João Palhinha, but an agreement could be near

In the last few hours the pressure of squad planning and the deadline day has certainly been felt at Bayern Munich. In a surprising turn of events, the latest frenzy is around João Palhinha. Negotiations have been heating up over the past few hours between Bayern Munich and Fulham FC.

Personal terms have been agreed upon, but Fulham FC did not appear to be willing to budge on its desired transfer fee. As Sport1’s Kerry Hau and Patrick Berger reported, it seems that Fulham have now rejected Bayern’s initial €55 million (£47 million) offer for Palhinha (captured via @iMiaSanMia)

Fulham have rejected a first bid worth €55m from Bayern for João Palhinha. The English club want at least €70m. Negotiations ongoing [@berger_pj, @kerry_hau] pic.twitter.com/mHL6zzqnP0 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 31, 2023

The two clubs seemed to be very far apart in valuation, with the English club demanding a fee over €80 million, while Bayern remain hopeful to get a deal done for a much awaited holding midfielder for around €60 million and bonuses.

However, there is one report indicating a deal could be in place where the two clubs have met in the middle — at least according to Abendzeitung’s Patrick Strasser:

João #Palhinha wird @FCBayern-Profi.

Letzte Details zum Vertrag werden noch mit @FulhamFC verhandelt, die fixe Ablöse sowie die Höhe der Boni.

Nach #Kane und Hernandez könnte der Portugiese der drittteuerste Einkauf aller Zeiten werden.

Bis zu 70 Mio. € werden wohl fällig — Patrick Strasser (@AZ_Strasser) August 31, 2023

João #Palhinha will become a @FCBayern professional. The final details of the contract are still being negotiated with @FulhamFC, the fixed fee and the amount of the bonuses. After #Kane and Hernandez, the Portuguese could become the third most expensive purchase of all time. Up to €70 million will probably be due.

Fulham’s ridiculously high asking price stems from the fact it is very late in the transfer window to look for a replacement, and Bayern’s offer only seemed to test the waters. Yet Bayern still remain keen to sign Tuchel’s much wanted defensive midfielder.

As of now, the negotiations seem to continue between the two clubs. Palhinha on the other hand has not only communicated his eagerness to join Bayern and agreed personal terms with the German club, but also insinuated his desire through Instagram — liking Sky Sport’s post that stated Palhinha wants the move to Bayern.

The transfer window is now in its closing stages, so both the clubs and the player will have to move fast if they want to get this deal done in time.

Meanwhile, fans are sure to be able to watch an interesting (to say the least) transfer saga unfold — one that could be crucial to the upcoming season.