Breaking: Bayern Munich agrees on five-year deal with Fulham star João Palhinha per report

After merely a year at Fulham, the Portuguese midfielder is ready for more...

By Muller_Era
/ new
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Second Round Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s pursuit for a new defensive midfielder seems to have finally come to an end. The exit of Marcel Sabitzer, the uncertain future of Ryan Gravenberch, along with manager Thomas Tuchel’s dissatisfaction with the existing midfielders meant the Bavarians were on the lookout for a player. Portuguese defensive midfielder João Palhinha was among the targets and has shown interest in joining Bayern for a while.

Per the latest reports from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern have agreed to a five-year deal with Fulham FC’s Palhinha. The deal, until 2028, is currently being negotiated by all involved parties. The 28-year-old has informed Fulham and manager Marco Silva of his willingness to join Bayern and has been pushing for a move strongly. Bayern are willing to pay €50 million-€60 million currently.

Palhinha signed a five-year contract with Fulham for £20 million in 2022 and since then has managed to rack up impressive statistics. He has also been a player for the Portugal national team since March 2021.

