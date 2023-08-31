 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka “extremely disappointed” to be left out of Germany’s squad

Straight to the point from Leon.

SV Werder Bremen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Germany coach Hansi Flick has decided on who he will use in the upcoming international break, with games against Japan and France on tap. It is certainly a new look team, but someone who was omitted from the final team was Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka. After a string of good performances, he voiced his displeasure on Instagram regarding the decision to drop him:

You know how proud I am to play for Germany. I’m extremely disappointed at the surprising decision not to be called up for September’s games. The past few weeks have especially felt really good again and I was brutally looking forward to making my contribution in the national team and getting back on track as a team — that’s what Germany deserves. At the same time, I have to accept the coach’s decision and will continue to work hard every day to get the season off to a good start. I wish us all two successful games and looking forward to supporting the boys together in the games. We need you all for the Euros in our country. Thank you for your support.

– As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Flick has come under fire for subpar outings from the national team, and he will face the team that landed a heavy blow on Germany at the World Cup and that tournament’s losing finalists. The 58-year-old will need results badly.

Of course, we can talk about how Thomas Müller is not in that squad list but that is for another time.

