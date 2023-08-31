Report: Bayern Munich rival Borussia Dortmund to bolster attack with Niclas Füllkrug

In search of someone to take charge of a sputtering attack, Bayern Munich’s prime rival for the Bundesliga is about to make a big move.

Borussia Dortmund has made a deal to acquire Niclas Füllkrug from Werder Bremen. Füllkrug was loosely linked to Bayern Munich earlier this summer before the club secured a move for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, but now the Germany international will have the opportunity to try and knock the Bavarians from their perch atop the league:

It’s a DONE DEAL: Niclas #Füllkrug will definitely join Borussia Dortmund!



➡️ Contract until 2026 as per @DeichStube & @SPORT1 - confirmed



➡️ All parties involved are trying to finalize the deal today - medical, signing, announcement.



➡️ Transfer fee around €15m. #BVB… pic.twitter.com/6J6PNRlj1s — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 31, 2023

This could go down as a great day for Füllkrug given that he was also called back to the German national team by Hansi Flick. Marred by injuries earlier in his career, Füllkrug has proven to be a consistent scoring threat in recent seasons.

After experimenting with options like Sébastien Haller, Karim Adeyemi, Youssoufa Moukoko, and Donyell Malen as potential players to lead the attack, it appears that Borussia Dortmund is looking for more stability and efficiency at striker.