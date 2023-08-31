 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Update: Ryan Gravenberch skips Bayern Munich training with Liverpool transfer imminent; A domino effect will happen with any move

Things are progressing for Liverpool.

FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga

Update — August 31st, 8:30AM EDT: One thing leads to another

According to Sport Bild’s Tobi Tobi Altschäffl, Bayern Munich would need to secure an agreement on a defensive midfielder before letting Ryan Gravenberch leave for Liverpool FC:

Gravenberch wants to leave Bayern, Palhinha wants to go to Bayern, Fulham is looking for a successor: If the first stone falls, there will be a domino effect.

But one thing is clear: Bayern will not let Gravenberch go as long as there is no six.

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch did not attend the team’s practice session today as a move to Liverpool FC could be imminent.

Gravenberch has drawn interest from both Liverpool and Manchester United, but things have spiked with Jürgen Klopp’s club in recent days.

Now, it appears as a move could happen, though it is unclear if it will be a transfer or loan. Both are possible, but a straight transfer seems far more likely at this stage:

❗️Ryan #Gravenberch is still waiting for the light to leave FC Bayern today. He’s not in team training as reported - and ready to join Liverpool! #LFC

But no total agreements yet. Negotiations ongoing.

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl also said things we “close” to getting done (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Ryan Gravenberch is close to joining Liverpool. The Dutchman is still at Säbener Straße, but has not trained with the team today. Negotiations between clubs ongoing.

Finally, Fabrizio Romano issued his own account of where things stand:

Gravenberch’s desire to leave Bayern Munich is driven by a lack of opportunity. Should his field time increase he will likely be happy. If not, however, the Dutchman might be left wondering where he should head off to next soon enough.

