Champions League group stage draw: Live thread, updates, how to watch

We’re back again with the Champions League group stage draw!

As the reigning champions of Germany, Bayern Munich once again feature in Pot 1, setting the team up for some potentially scintillating ties against the likes of Real Madrid, AC Milan, Arsenal, Manchester United, and more.

Meanwhile, three other German teams take part in this year’s edition of the draw, with Union Berlin making their first ever appearance the UCL.

Feel free to discuss the draw below as we bring you the live reaction from Monaco!

Draw participants:

Pot 1: Manchester City, Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, Feyenoord, Benfica, Sevilla

Pot 2: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, RB Leipzig, Porto

Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk, Red Bull Salzburg, AC Milan, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade, Braga, PSV Eindhoven, Copenhagen

Pot 4: Newcastle United, Union Berlin, Lens, Real Sociedad, Celtic, Galatasaray, Antwerp, Young Boys

Draw Info

Location: Monaco

Time: 18:00 CET

TV/streaming: uefa.com, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

