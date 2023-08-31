2023 Champions League group stage draw: All updates

We’re back for another Champions League group stage draw!

Bayern Munich kick off their brand new European campaign with hopes of reaching the final. The road starts here, as representatives of 24 clubs gather in Monaco for an overly long ceremony to decide which teams will play in each group.

Bayern are in Pot 1, alongside the champions of the top 6 leagues and the reigning CL and Europa League holders. This means they can be drawn against teams from Pot 2, 3, and 4 — including some European heavyweights like Real Madrid and AC Milan. While the draw itself can be dull, the matchups it produces rarely fail to deliver.

