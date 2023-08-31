Breaking: Bayern Munich draw Manchester United, Copenhagen, and Galatasaray in the 2023 Champions League group stage (Update: Poll added!)

It’s official now! Bayern Munich will face Manchester United, Copenhagen, and in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League in 2023.

You just knew that after signing Harry Kane, UEFA would draw Bayern with an English team in the group stage. They love these little narratives. Though Arsenal probably would’ve been the more appropriate draw given their position in London and their status as Tottenham’s arch rivals. Or maybe UEFA have a different London homecoming in mind for Kane — the final this year is at Wembley, after all.

As for Copenhagen ... we’ll have to do some research and get back to you on that one. Meanwhile, Galatasaray round out Group A.

Given that this will be the last edition of the old format, this will be Bayern’s last four-team group stage. It’s an intriguing group and Thomas Tuchel will be under pressure to deliver results given the teams currently in the group. Anything less than qualification to the Round of 16 will be taken as a total disaster.

We’ll update this post with the official schedule as soon as it becomes available.