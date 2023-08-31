Official: Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard signs with Inter Milan

After months of rumors and speculation, Benjamin Pavard has officially left Bayern Munich in favor of Inter Milan.

For Pavard, the transfer ended a tumultuous period where he desperately wanted a change of scenery and a fresh start, but was held in place until Bayern Munich felt comfortable with its plans to get a replacement.

Now, the French defender can continue his career in Italy. Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen wished Pavard well on his way out the door.

“Merci Benji! We would like to thank Benjamin Pavard for four extremely successful years together. Not least in our historic sextuple year, he was a very important part of the team, especially as he was the match-winner in the final of the Club World Cup. We respect his desire for a new challenge and have therefore agreed o a move to Inter Milan. We wish him all the best and much success for his future in Serie A in Italy,” Dreesen said in a statement released by the club on FCBayern.com.

Pavard was a dependable, versatile, and strong player for Bayern Munich during his tenure. It can be assumed that Inter Milan will offer him a chance to play center-back full-time, which was something that the Bavarians could not do given the make-up of this roster.

In all, Pavard made 163 competitive appearances for Munich and scored 12 goals.