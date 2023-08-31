 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Our new podcast episode is live! A special edition episode featuring both a detailed match review as well as discussion about Bayern Munich in general! Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Official: Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard signs with Inter Milan

After a long process, Benjamin Pavard has left Bayern Munich

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v AS Monaco - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

After months of rumors and speculation, Benjamin Pavard has officially left Bayern Munich in favor of Inter Milan.

For Pavard, the transfer ended a tumultuous period where he desperately wanted a change of scenery and a fresh start, but was held in place until Bayern Munich felt comfortable with its plans to get a replacement.

Now, the French defender can continue his career in Italy. Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen wished Pavard well on his way out the door.

“Merci Benji! We would like to thank Benjamin Pavard for four extremely successful years together. Not least in our historic sextuple year, he was a very important part of the team, especially as he was the match-winner in the final of the Club World Cup. We respect his desire for a new challenge and have therefore agreed o a move to Inter Milan. We wish him all the best and much success for his future in Serie A in Italy,” Dreesen said in a statement released by the club on FCBayern.com.

Pavard was a dependable, versatile, and strong player for Bayern Munich during his tenure. It can be assumed that Inter Milan will offer him a chance to play center-back full-time, which was something that the Bavarians could not do given the make-up of this roster.

In all, Pavard made 163 competitive appearances for Munich and scored 12 goals.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 815 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works