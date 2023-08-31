Wilfried Ndidi’s agent rules out a move to Bayern Munich

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been on Bayern Munich’s defensive midfielder shortlist ever since it became clear former West Ham midfielder Declan Rice would be choosing Arsenal FC over the Bavarians. Rice had been coveted by Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel, and the Bavarians are finally returning to the No. 6 position after a summer transfer window dominated by the Harry Kane pursuit.

With Kane finally secured from Tottenham shortly before the season began, there has been an eleventh hour pivot to a search for both a right-back and a midfielder.

But rather than Ndidi, it is Fulham stalwart João Palhinha who has emerged as the hottest No. 6 prospect for Bayern, with just a short time left before the window closes.

Ndidi’s agent Franjo Vranjković confirmed that a move to Bayern is now off the cards.

“We had very good talks with the people at FC Bayern at all levels, mainly with Mr. Jan-Christian Dreesen. In the end, however, the decision was made that Wilfred would not be the holding midfielder at FC Bayern,” Vranjković recently said (via @iMiaSanMia).

Ndidi’s contract with Leicester runs through June 2024 and both Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have also expressed interest in potentially signing the want-away midfielder that scored and assisted a goal to Jamie Vardy in the Foxes’ recent 2-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in the Carabao Cup second round.

Per transfermarkt, the Nigerian midfielder is valuated at around €25.00m, which is a considerably lower price tag than the reported €70M fee that Fulham are asking for Palinha.