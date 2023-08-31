 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is a fan of Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, but a move is unlikely

Tuchel is said to be a big admirer of the Scottish midfielder.

By Jack Laushway
/ new
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - Premier League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have been looking for a defensive midfielder all summer long. Despite not having much contact of anything significant, there have been some names discussed. It looks as though the club is accepting defeat, with the Kane transfer fee ending up so high, there is very little room for additional spending. Especially for a bigger name.

Thomas Tuchel is said to be a fan of Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, and the Scottish midfielder is no longer a key member of the squad. Man United are looking for between 40 to 45 million euros, or at least that was their statement earlier in the transfer window. It is now believed that their expectations for a fee have decreased.

Still, that price for a mediocre midfielder seems like a very steep fee, and Germany could be a big culture shock for the Scottish man. Tuchel is certainly interested but it seems as though the board isn’t going to make any additional moves, to Tuchel’s frustration. Tuchel will need to accept the fact that Bayern’s transfer policy is nothing like that of Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea FC.

Knowing that, a move is unlikely per Florian Plettenberg:

If Bayern Munich were really to buy a midfielder, could it be Scott McTominay? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

