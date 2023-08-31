Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is a fan of Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, but a move is unlikely

Bayern Munich have been looking for a defensive midfielder all summer long. Despite not having much contact of anything significant, there have been some names discussed. It looks as though the club is accepting defeat, with the Kane transfer fee ending up so high, there is very little room for additional spending. Especially for a bigger name.

Thomas Tuchel is said to be a fan of Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, and the Scottish midfielder is no longer a key member of the squad. Man United are looking for between 40 to 45 million euros, or at least that was their statement earlier in the transfer window. It is now believed that their expectations for a fee have decreased.

Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of Scott McTominay but there appear to be differences between what the Bayern coach and the German club want and it remains to be seen if a formal approach materialises

United were looking for between £40-£45 million for McTominay earlier in the…



— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 29, 2023

Still, that price for a mediocre midfielder seems like a very steep fee, and Germany could be a big culture shock for the Scottish man. Tuchel is certainly interested but it seems as though the board isn’t going to make any additional moves, to Tuchel’s frustration. Tuchel will need to accept the fact that Bayern’s transfer policy is nothing like that of Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea FC.

Knowing that, a move is unlikely per Florian Plettenberg:

ℹ️ Scott McTominay: He won't join #FCBayern at this stage. It's not hot.



➡️ Bayern focused on Palhinha now

➡️ Dier, still a topic but not the 1st choice for Tuchel. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 30, 2023

