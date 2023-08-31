Daily Schmankerl: Chelsea to make late transfer window run at Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala (!?); Bayern, Borussia Dortmund battling for Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier as Harry Kane give rave review; FC Barcelona plotting João Félix shocker; and MORE!

Okay, okay...pipe down with your laughter. At least read this nonsense first: Chelsea FC wants to rekindle its old relationship with Bayern Munich and bring Jamal Musiala back to London.

Absurd, right?

Let’s dig into this:

Chelsea want to sign Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala before the end of the transfer window. A report from the Secret Scout has shared more information about Chelsea’s list of potential new additions. With just two days left in the window, Chelsea are still searching for reinforcements. Losing Nkunku to injury is a blow and the club are looking for players who can fill that role behind the striker. Arsenal player Emile Smith Rowe has emerged as a late target although it’s hard to see Mikel Arteta selling a promising young player to a London rival. Chelsea now want to sign Jamal Musiala and bring him back to his boyhood club.

Say what? Okay, let’s just keep going:

The German international is one of the most exciting young players in world football right now. Getting a deal over the line this late in the transfer window would be very difficult.

Oh, really? Okay, I will stop:

The report from The Secret Scout states, “Understand Ferran Torres, Jadon Sancho, Ansu Fati and Raphinha are amongst a ‘list’ of possible attackers Chelsea have discussed bringing in before the window shuts. Chelsea would love to bring back Jamal Musiala, but unsurprisingly Bayern wouldn’t be keen to sell now #FCBayern. Expect this to move fast over next 24hrs.” It’s hard to imagine what asking price Bayern Munich might put on Musiala should Chelsea submit a bid. They might also face competition from Real Madrid if Antonio Rudiger can help it, with the center-back admitting he wants the Spanish giants to bid for the 20-year-old.

What a crock.

Bayern Munich might have a handful of players “not for sale” and if the club does, Musiala would be one of them. Could Musiala go back to England at some point? Probably, it just will not be today.

After rumors emerged on Tuesday that Bayern Munich had interest in Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier, there was a bit of a fervor (maybe not in the best way), but as it turns out, there could be another Bundesliga club eyeing up Dier — Borussia Dortmund.

With just hours left in the transfer window, we could have an old-fashioned battle between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund over Dier:

Eric Dier has been offered to Bayern Munich but Borussia Dortmund are also interested in signing the Tottenham defender.



[via @SkyKaveh].

According to 90Min.com, Harry Kane gave his old buddy a “rave review” in an effort to help the situation:

Eric Dier has been offered to Bayern Munich and is under consideration by the German giants after a rave review from former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Harry Kane, 90min understands. Kane made the move to Bavaria earlier this summer and he could be followed by his good friend Dier, who is free to leave Tottenham. Dier’s current deal is due to expire in less than 12 months and new boss Ange Postecoglou has made it clear he is not in his long-term plans.

So Bayern Munich have won their second game of the Bundesliga season, with Harry Kane scoring twice and FC Augsburg only managing one. Meanwhile, the situation surrounding Benjamin Pavard continues to baffle fans and the media alike. A shorter episode today compared to previous ones.

In this episode, INNN and Muller_Era discuss the following:

A review of the performance versus FC Augsburg, including a rundown of how each player did.

The excellent performances of Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, and Leroy Sane.

Is Konrad Laimer in trouble after Goretzka’s recent performances?

Why is Harry Kane struggling to get the ball in this system?

The curious performance of Thomas Tuchel’s slooooooow system.

Why we won’t talk about Thomas Müller.

Why is Benjamin Pavard not facing backlash for missing training?

Should Bayern Munich get a replacement for him, or keep him for one more season?

What’s Thomas Tuchel’s role in all this?

Bayern Munich supervisory board member Uli Hoeneß let the cat out of the bag on who Plan B was if the club had not reached an agreement to bring Harry Kane to Germany.

“We would’ve liked Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt as an alternative, too,” Hoeneß said.

For his part, Kolo Muani now seems like he is heading to Paris Saint-Germain — and even skipped training on Wednesday to — allegedly — attempt to force a move:

Eintracht formally confirm Randal Kolo Muani’s decision not to train with the squad today. He’s pushing in public & private to join PSG. #PSG



Some sources suggest Kolo Muani’s already in Paris to put pressure and make the deal happen. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

One might wonder if a persistent transfer rumor like Benjamin Pavard’s move to Inter Milan would cause unrest in a locker room. Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller indicated that it did not.

“These are club issues. How many days is it left? The transfer market closes on Friday, right? It is always the case that there is always a bit of unrest in some teams in Europe until just before the end of the game. Some players have to make decisions, accept decisions. There have also been situations where players couldn’t switch at midnight because of a late fax. These are the things that can sometimes get a bit restless for one or the other,” Müller said. “That’s completely normal, you have to stay calm as a team and as a club. On the other hand, it can also be the case that you sign someone at the last minute. There’s the game on the other side. We’re very relaxed about it and then we’ll see how it all turns out. I have no further information as of now.”

Bayern Munich plays perennial bogey team Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga this weekend. It is the late Saturday game with good reason, with Bayern winless in the last five encounters against Gladbach. In this preview, we discuss Gladbach’s phenomenal record against Bayern and the following:

Changes in the Gladbach team since last season

How the changes in the team have impacted Gladbach

How Gladbach might decide to play against Bayern

A possible lineup for Gladbach in light of the injuries

Bayern’s injuries and a possible line-up

Will the fans see Thomas Müller?

How this match might play out

How the rest of the Bundesliga teams might fare this weekend including Borussia Dortmund

A prediction on Gladbach vs. Bayern

FC Barcelona is reportedly going to try and pull a lever or two in an attempt to get João Félix from Atlético Madrid:

Barcelona are preparing a special plan to sign João Félix within Financial Fair Play guidelines before the end of the transfer window. The Atletico Madrid forward is prioritising a move to Catalonia and will only consider other destinations if this move falls through.

Does anyone dislike Harry Kane? Even the Bundesliga referees are giving him accolades — even after a subtle “ring” controversy:

Referee Daniel Siebert on whether Harry Kane was wearing a ring, which is not allowed during Bundesliga games: “No. We asked Bayern in advance to make sure that no ring was worn. We checked it, he didn’t have a ring. There was nothing under the tape” Yesterday’s referee Daniel Siebert on Harry Kane: “He’s very pleasant and down-to-earth. We joked before the game about the rain he brought from England. I’m sure Harry Kane won’t be a problem for us Bundesliga referees.”

Armel Bella-Kotchap is headed to Borussia Dortmund: