Bayern Munich introduces new sporting director Christoph Freund

Earlier today, Bayern Munich introduced its new sporting director Christoph Freund, who is ecstatic to take over his new role.

“I’m very happy to be here. I had a very nice 17 years at RB Salzburg. I had no intention of making a move, but then came the offer from FC Bayern. The club stands for values, with which I can identify very well. It’s a big honour and a dream come true for me to be able to work for this club. FC Bayern is the best club in the German-speaking region,” Freund said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Through all of the anticipation regarding his upcoming move to Bayern Munich, Freund says that he did not lose any of his focus in helping Red Bull Salzburg prepare its roster for the 2023/24 campaign.

“It was a special transfer window because I already knew that I was coming here. But I was still totally focused on Salzburg. It was important to me that I left Salzburg with a good feeling. Of course, I always looked a bit at Munich to see what was happening here. There was always an exchange. They did a good job. But I still had a lot to do in Salzburg,” Freund said.

Funny enough, one of the hot topics for Freund is where he will sit during games. The new sporting director said that he will get that sorted out with Thomas Tuchel shortly.

“I will discuss with Thomas Tuchel in the coming days whether I will sit on the bench or in the stands. I’m really looking forward to working with him. He’s one of the best coaches in the world and we had very good talks,” said Freund.

The logistics of this Freund’s move were helped by the fact that his family will not have to uproot itself and can continue to live in Salzburg.

“My family will stay in Salzburg. It’s only 140 kilometers away. But I’ve already found an apartment in Munich. I want to spend time here, get to know the city and the people. The family will also visit from time to time. Munich is a very nice city,” Freund said.

Finally, Freund indicated that it was a bit of relief to know that he will not have to face his old club in the Champions League until the latter rounds.

“We don’t have to play RB Salzburg now. Maybe in the quarterfinals,” Freund said with a laugh.